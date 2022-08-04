No one can deny that, today, it is almost impossible for the app of WhatsApp be dethroned as the queen of instant messaging platforms. Every day this Meta app is used to exchange texts, photos, videos and more, which makes many activities easier.

However, despite the popularity of WhatsApp, the truth is that there are still some secret tricks that not many know, such as the possibility of listening to an audio without other people also knowing what it says.

When receiving voice memos or songs, many users of the instant messaging platform opt for put the cell phone to your ear, this so that no one who is close to them can listen to the content of these files. In addition, there is also always the option of putting on hearing aids.

However, while it is true that, by default, WhatsApp has audio playback configured through smartphone speakerswhich could be a defect when it comes to being among many people, the app also gives the option to modify said configuration.

To deactivate this tool, all you have to do is open the WhatsApp application, lower the general volume of your cell phone, and then play the audio in question and bring it close to your ear as if you were going to make a call.

With the previous simple trick the audio will play on speakerphone for calls and not on mobile device speakerwhich will keep the file safe from outside ears of those who are close to you when playing the voice note or song.

Likewise, WhatsApp has other tricks related to everything or that has to do with voice notes, such as the “1X” that appears at the end of a voice note, which, when pressed, speeds up the audio speed.

In addition to this, in the most updated version of the Meta platform you can be listening to a certain audio while you are in other apps or chats within the instant messaging application.