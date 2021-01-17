With an update, WhatsApp has not only made friends. Many users are now leaving the service.

Kassel – The negative headlines about Whatsapp increase. Because of a forced update that is supposed to make data exchange with companies in the Facebook group mandatory, more and more users, some of them celebrities, are turning away. In addition to Tesla boss Elon Musk, the Turkish government also advises Alternatives to Whatsapp to find.

For many users, the alarm lights seem to have gone on, at least the download charts in the App Store and the Google Play Store speak for it.

Response to controversial WhatsApp update: Messenger service signal overloaded

In the meantime it was called on Twitter on the part of WhatsApp, however, that it is for the Will not give users any changes in terms of data usage. Accordingly, data should still not be included Facebook messages are also still sent via End-to-end encryption sent.

Despite the statement from Whatsapp, experience the competing products signal and Threema currently a real registration rush. Sometimes even the registration process for the messenger signal was already carried out by Security experts and data protection organizations is recommended to be completely overloaded.

Verification codes are currently delayed across several providers because so many new people are trying to join Signal right now (we can barely register our excitement). We are working with carriers to resolve this as quickly as possible. Hang in there. – Signal (@signalapp) January 7, 2021

Threema and Telegram benefit from the discussion about WhatsApp

According to their own statements, something similar also happened Threema, a messenger from the Switzerland, from. The messaging service, which is also encrypting, tweeted on Saturday (January 9th, 2021) that the downloads are currently only “skyrocketing”.

Also the messenger service Telegram gained around 25 million new users within 72 hours. The Russian app founder Pawel Durow announced on Tuesday (January 12th, 2021) that the platform currently has around 500 million monthly active users. Telegram is thus moving closer to its US competitors Whatsapp approach, which last had around two billion users worldwide.

Whatsapp escape: Elon Musk recommends Signal

Who the new Conditions at Whatsapp does not agree until February 8th and thus grants the app to use data Facebook to share will be the services of the Chat platform can no longer take advantage of this. Although a spokeswoman for Whatsapp announced that there would be no changes in data protection in the EU with the update, users are leaving the most successful Messenger in the world already in droves – also in Germany

Whatsapp gets serious and enforces a compulsory service – users have to agree by February 8, 2021 or can no longer use the chat app. Elon Musk now recommends the Messenger Signal to users. © Tobias Schwarz / dpa

Elon Musk recommends the app “signal“, Which in response to his tweet on Thursday (January 7th, 2021) recorded a real rush of users. Not only the number of downloads, but also the share price of a US company with a similar name that has nothing to do with Messenger increased sharply. However, they loaded Messenger app so many people down and trying to log in at the same time that it temporarily failed to send verification codes.

Users leave Whatsapp in droves – and register with alternative messengers

In the download charts of the “Google Play Store” is behind signal currently the app “Telegram“. She has been known in Germany for a long time and is also considered a serious one by “Techcrunch” editor Mike Butcher alternative to Whatsapp seen what your own privacy and privacy concerns. For him, however, Signal is the “gold standard” on these points. Further Chat appsIn his opinion, he should consider “iMessage, Riot, Skype, Viber, Wickr and Wire”.

Use signal – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2021

Next signal and Telegram is also the Swiss Whatsapp alternative “Threema“Flying high – at least with the paid apps. The company reports on Twitter that downloads “because of the Whatsapp-Controversy would skyrocket “. “Remember,” it says on Twitter, “if you don’t pay for a service, you are the product, not the customer.”

Welcome, new Threema users! Due to the #WhatsAppPolicy controversy, our downloads are skyrocketing. 🚀 Remember, if you’re not paying for a service, you’re the product, not the customer. #RegainPrivacyNow: https://t.co/suY1dI8f41 – Threema (@ThreemaApp) January 9, 2021

In Turkey, meanwhile, they are relying on an internal one alternative. The government announced its communications from Whatsapp to relocate to the company’s own messenger “BiP” because “Turkish data should stay in Turkey”, according to Ali Taha Koç.

