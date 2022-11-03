New also allows sending alerts to several groups simultaneously; resource only arrives in Brazil in 2023

Meta, the controller of WhatsApp, announced this Thursday (3.Nov.2022) the launch of the feature “Communities” in the messaging app. Among other features, the novelty allows you to organize groups with up to 1,024 users. Today, the maximum number is 256 members per group.

However, the tool will not be launched in Brazil until 2023. WhatsApp has committed with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to wait for the end of the electoral period. Vice President-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) began the transition works this Thursday (3.nov).

According to the app, “Comunidades” will have up to 10 groups with 256 members each. Administrators will be able to send messages to everyone simultaneously, through 1 notice group. Message forwarding will be restricted to a maximum of 5 groups at a time.

The novelties announced this Thursday (3.Nov.2022) also include video calls from 32 people, in addition to chat polls.

