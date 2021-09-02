Ireland: privacy authority Dpc fines WhatsApp for 225 million euros

Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) fined WhatsApp’s local branch of € 225 million for breaching privacy regulations.

As the Irish media report, this is the largest fine ever imposed by the DPC and the second largest penalty ever applied to an organization under EU data laws.

The Dublin regulator also ordered the messaging service to bring data processing into compliance by taking a series of specific corrective actions.

As reported by the broadcaster “Rte” WhatsApp said he did not agree with the decision, explaining that the sanctions are completely disproportionate. The representatives of the messaging service have stated that the company will appeal the sentence. The DPC acts as the primary supervisory authority for WhatsApp across Europe.