Home page World

Press Split

WhatsApp is planning real-time translations for messages. Despite working with Google, these will be processed locally to ensure data protection for its own users.

WhatsApp, the world’s leading messaging serviceis currently working on a new feature that will enable real-time translation of messages. This planned feature was discovered in the code of Android beta version 2.24.15.8, as the platform WABetaInfo reported. Although the feature is not yet activated, this indicates exciting future developments. Audio must also be Voice message transcription on WhatsApp can no longer be listened to, as a quick conversion into text is possible, according to a report by NEXTG.tv.

WhatsApp plans real-time translations for messages. © IMAGO / NurPhoto – Montage NEXTG.tv

WhatsApp plans real-time translation in chats: Google Translator should help

The translation function will be based on Google technology, but will be designed in such a way that no data is transmitted to Google. Instead, users will have to download language packs that allow translations to be carried out directly on the device. This not only guarantees the security of user data, but also a high level of data protection.

When it is introduced, the feature may initially only be available for selected languages. It is currently unclear whether German will be included from the start. However, WhatsApp plans to gradually expand the number of supported languages ​​through updates. These continuous improvements should ensure that the feature becomes accessible to an increasingly broad user base.

Benefits of the new real-time translation on WhatsApp

A significant benefit of the planned real-time translations is the ability to translate messages directly within WhatsApp. This eliminates the need for third-party apps and saves time. The translations are intended to be seamless and without any delays in the chat, which will make communication in different languages ​​much easier. As long as the original message remains available for review, this could be a valuable addition to the messenger. In addition to the planned translation feature, the company is also working on an update that will Speed ​​up sending pictures on WhatsApp should.