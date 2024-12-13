WhatsApp is updating its video calls with new filters, improvements to the experience web and a tool designed to organize virtual meetings in a more personalized way. At WIRED en Español we tell you all the details.

The app allows you to make video calls with up to 32 participants from one chat group. When starting a session, all members are summoned simultaneously. This is not always necessary or preferable. The Meta app is enabling an option to get rid of the issue.

WhatsApp video calls are vitaminized

Users will now have the ability to select who to invite to a group video call. When configuring the session, a list will appear with the group members from which you can choose the desired contacts. The WhatsApp development team affirms that the alternative is very useful “for planning parties or surprise gifts.”

The instant messaging platform is also adding ten augmented reality effects to its video calls. These resources are similar to Snapchat filters. New items include a puppy ear, a karaoke microphone, and a cape that simulates an underwater view.

The “Calls” tab in the version web WhatsApp has gained a new menu that makes it easier to start a call, create a link for a session and dial a number. The application adds that the quality of video calls has improved. “Whether from the computer or cell phone, calls are now more reliable and have better video resolution and a sharper image in both individual and group calls,” he says.

WhatsApp remains the most used instant messaging service in the world. More than 2 billion people use it daily to communicate. Recent updates show Meta’s intentions to turn its popular service into more than just a communication interface. The application has begun to explore modes of use that directly compete with solutions such as Zoom, Slack and Google Calendar. In June, it launched the ‘Events’ function that allows you to organize all kinds of meetings through pre-existing groups and communities. Later, he announced the implementation of voice message transcriptions.

The organization has reinforced its proposal with the integration of multiple solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI). In recent months, it launched Meta AI, an automated assistant that is capable of conversing, generating images, delivering information in real time and managing subscribers’ agendas through text requests. WhatsApp is also working on the development of a new feature that will allow users to create avatars of themselves with AI that can be used as a profile photo, in statuses and within virtual chats.