WhatsApp It is an application in constant evolution, and that means that the developers are working on multiple options that help and improve the user experience. Thus, It was recently revealed that it will be impossible to take a screenshot of someone's profile photo.

Although at the moment it is not available to all users, the WhatsApp beta update 2.24.4.25 is now available for a small number of Android device users, although it is expected that the general public will have access to these improvements in the future. On this occasion, A new protection is added, which prevents people from taking a screenshot of other people's profile photos.

This protection is activated when you tap on a person's profile photo. contact. When trying to take a screenshot, a message will appear that says:

“The screenshot cannot be saved due to app restrictions.”

Although it is unknown why this restriction has been included, it has been speculated that this would prevent cases of scams and identity theft on WhatsApp. However, the lock only works on Android mobile devices at the moment, so this is still possible on iOS and the PC. Although there is a possibility that this will change in the future, it seems that there are still ways to screenshot another user's profile photo. On related topics, new WhatsApp function would eliminate spam. Similarly, WhatsApp would have copied a function from Apple.

Editor's Note:

WhatsApp is doing everything it considers necessary to keep its app one of the most important when it comes to messaging, and considering that Telegram threatened its position a couple of years ago, this shouldn't come as a big surprise.

Via: wabetainfo