WhatsApp announced that it is expanding its role Channels intended for broadcast messages. The company said that the Channels will be available to all users in more than 150 countries In the next weeks. Mark Zuckerberg announced the launch of the feature on his new channel WhatsApp.

“Excited to introduce everyone to Channels of WhatsApp, a new private way for you to get updates from people and organizations you follow. I am starting this channel to share news and updates of Goal“, said.

In June, Goal first introduced the Channels in WhatsApp for users in Colombia and Singapore. In July, it expanded this feature to seven more countries.

The characteristic of Channels It’s located in a separate tab in the app, and others won’t be able to see the channels you follow. Additionally, your personal account information, such as your phone number, will not be visible to administrators or followers.

While the primary function of a channel remains one-to-many communication through broadcast messages, the company is adding new interactions, such as the ability to react with emojis. Users will be able to see the total reaction count below the message.

With the global launch, WhatsApp will have an improved directory to find channels based on your country. You can sort this list by newest, most active, and most popular. When users forward a channel update to a group or person, it will include a link back to the channel.

For administrators, WhatsApp is introducing the ability to edit a message for up to 30 days. The chat app also allows you to edit messages to individuals or groups, but with a 15-minute window.

It is important to highlight that Goal still restricts the ability to create a channel to select individuals or organizations. The company said it plans to eventually allow everyone to create a channel.

The company said notable additions to the channels with the global launch are Olivia Rodrigo, David Guetta, Billboard, MLB and, of course, Zuck. Although WhatsApp He did not provide the exact number of channels available on the platform, saying there are now “thousands” of them. WhatsApp It also has its own channel to communicate about the features of the application.

In June, Goal launched the function Channels in instagram globally, which aims to connect creators with their followers in a one-to-many communication channel.

During last year, WhatsApp has experimented with features that cater to different group sizes. Last November, the company launched Communities to facilitate multi-group communication for places such as schools, residential complexes or clubs. Last month, WhatsApp launched a feature that allows you to create groups without naming them, with a limit of six people.

