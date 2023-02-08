WhatsApp messaging app presents instability this Wednesday (8). According to Downdetector, users complain that they cannot send or receive messages since 12 pm. Until 12:13 pm today, the site registered around 2,900 alerts about instability.

+ WhatsApp communities function begins to be released in Brazil

“WhatsApp out here in SP”, said one user. On Twitter, mention of the application appeared in the Trends Topics. “WhatsApp crashed and I thought the problem was with my internet,” said another internet user.