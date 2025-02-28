WhatsApp is presenting operational failures worldwide, according to a monitoring site report Downdector. Users from countries such as Mexico, Spain, Argentina and the United States have expressed their discontent in alternative social networks such as X (formerly Twitter).

The intermittences in the service began around 9:00, time of central Mexico. General problems have been reported in the mobile applications of the platform, while the versions web and desktop seem to work without inconvenience. The Impossibility of sending messages It is the most recurring complaint, representing almost 70% of reports. So far, the Meta technical support team has not issued an official position.

WhatsApp is the most used instant messaging application in the world, with more than 2,000 million monthly active users. Goal has worked to maintain its leadership in the sector through the incorporation of new functions, many of them driven by artificial intelligence (AI). In July of last year he announced the integration of Meta AI, an automated assistant capable of talking, generating images, providing real -time information and managing the user’s agenda through text requests. In addition, in December 2024, WhatsApp incorporated Chatgpt into its platform. Currently, it also works in a new function that will allow users to create avatars with AI to use them as a profile photo, in the states and in the conversations.

Experts point out that the computational requirements of these innovations Pthey hate affecting the usual performance of the serviceespecially due to its massive and constant use.