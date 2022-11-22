Using the web or desktop version of WhatsApp is a breeze. In these media, it is easier to interact with your contacts. The problem is, if you walk away from your computer without locking it, anyone can access your conversations. But that should change soon. WhatsApp prepares password protection for these access modes.

It makes sense. To access WhatsApp in the browser, you need to open the application on your cell phone and, with it, scan a QR code on the WhatsApp Web page. But, so that you don’t have to do this procedure every time you access it, the service keeps your session active, even when the browser is closed.

That’s where the danger lies. If someone reopens WhatsApp Web on your computer, all of your conversations will appear for that person. This is not a problem if only you access the machine. But the situation changes on an office computer, for example.

password lock screen

According to WABetaInfo, a vehicle specializing in discovering future WhatsApp features, the service prepares a lock screen against unauthorized access to the web and desktop versions.

With this feature, the user will simply have to enter a password every time he opens WhatsApp Web or Desktop. It’s additional work. On the other hand, this is better than reading a QR code on every new login.

The user-defined password is saved locally. This means that the combination will not work if the session is terminated or accessed from another computer.

It just wasn’t clear if the lock screen can be activated at any time by the user or if it will come into action after a certain period of time.