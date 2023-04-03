The difficult thing is not to reach the top, but to stay there, and it is something that those responsible for WhatsApphence they are frequently testing new functions to add to the instant messaging platform.

Despite the fact that the market is more and more varied, the real-time messaging application of Goal has managed to maintain a comfortable advantage over its strongest rivals, that is, Telegram and Facebook Messenger.

In this context, it has been revealed that the WhatsApp team is already testing a new tool in its most recent beta for Android cell phones that allows you to block specific chats.

WhatsApp will allow you to block certain chats

According to what was announced by the portal WaBetaInfoa site specialized in the Meta app, is testing in its beta for Android 2.23.8.2 In a new functionality, it allows its users to block certain conversations.

How can specific chats be blocked on WhatsApp? According to what was referred to by the source cited above, conversations within the Meta app can be blocked with fingerprint or a security password (pin).

Thus, with this new functionality, WhatsApp searches give greater security and privacy to its millions of users making it possible to keep your most private conversations out of the prying eyes.

According to the information shared by WaBetaInfo, the user can block their chats by entering the specific chat information, where they can choose the security method they want to put on it, which will be requested when someone wants to open the chat.

Once the method for accessing the WhatsApp conversation is activated, said chat can only be opened by placing the access code or fingerprint that should have been previously configured.

As you could have noticed, and if you have read other notes or you have it, this new function was already available in the whatsapp plusbut now it can be done in the original Meta application.

It is worth mentioning that, so far, it is unknown when WhatsApp will implement this new tool that will give netizens greater privacy and security.