The messaging service, owned by Facebook, wants to be closer to its more than 2 billion users. WhatsApp plans to introduce technical assistance within your application so that they have direct contact and at any time through a chat, and thus can raise their doubts or report issues.

The technical support chats will be available in a future update of the application for iOS and Android, and can be found in the “Help” section, within the “Settings” menu, as reflected by the WABetaInfo site that specializes in messenger.

These chats are currently available only on the test program, for some of the participants, with version 2.21.7.3 of the beta app for Android, although it could also be found in an earlier version.

This is how the internal chat that WhatsApp will enable will look like so that users can contact technical support directly. Photo: WABetainfo.

In the “Help” section, through “Contact us”, the user will be able to write and send a message with their problem. You will even have the option to dial if you want information regarding your mobile phone to be sent as well.

The response will open a chat, which will be protected by end-to-end encryption, and will be closed once the incident that led to the communication has been resolved.

WhatsApp wants to improve the audios

On the other hand, the messaging application is in full development of a new feature with which you will allow your users to choose at what speed they want voice messages to be played when they listen to them.

This tool, like technical assistance, is currently under development and will appear in new beta versions of the WhatsApp application for mobiles with Android and IOS systems.

So far, WhatsApp users only have the option to play in normal speed the voice messages they receive from other people.

Now, the new function allows you to change the playback speed, making it faster or slower as the user chooses.

Changing the playback speed of audio messages is a feature that is already present in other messaging applications, such as its rival Telegram.