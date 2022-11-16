Polls have arrived on WhatsApp. How do they work? How are they created? To do this, just open a chat on the popular messaging app and click where there is the ‘+’ sign. Among the different options we will find ‘camera, photo and video library, document, location, contact’ and, finally, ‘survey’.

Clicking on the latter will open a window with the question to be asked of any type (example, ‘who is the most beautiful cat?’) and the possible answers (‘Merlin, Calico..’). Once finished, you can send it to get even more people to participate in the vote, perhaps from a group, but there’s the trick. The votes are not crystallized, you can also change your mind on the run and move your preference from one of the options (maximum 12) to another.