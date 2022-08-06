The great popularity of whatsapp plus played him wrong? In recent days, those responsible for providing support and enabling new updates to the most popular APK of the original app from Goal They announced that they would discontinue the app, but why?

In recent times, the mods of the original electronic applications have gained ground in the world of the digital market. However, this does not mean that these modified apps are no longer unofficial platforms.

It was in the middle of last July of the current year when Heymodsthe team in charge of new versions and supporting different WhatsApp APKs, including WhatsApp Plus, announced that made the decision to discontinue the famous mod.

The fatal news for lovers of the most popular mod of the Meta application was spread through the official channel of Telegram by Heymods. The news comes after the WhatsApp team made it public that malicious software had been detected in one of the instant messaging platform’s mods.

It was the director of WhatsApp, Will Cathcart, who, through his official account of Twitterreported that in the APK hey whatsappone of the many alternative versions of the Meta application, had been found a malware through which information and data from users were stolen without their consent.

Although the manager did not mention that the virus was found in another mod, Heymods, also responsible for Hey WhatsApp, announced a few days later the discontinuation of WhatsApp Plus without giving further explanations in this regard, so it can be inferred that said decision is a side effect of what was found by the team behind the original virtual platform.

Since the announcement posted by Heymods, WhatsApp Plus has not received any new updates, being the version 21.10.0 the latest one available online for download.

We recommend you read:

It is worth mentioning that, although the famous mod will be discontinued, there are more alternatives if you want to continue using an APK, like OGWhatsApp, WhatsApp Aero and GBWhatsAppapplications that also offer multiple extra functions to the original app.