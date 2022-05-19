WhatsApp Plus has not stopped surprising its users this 2022. New updates have recently been released so far this year and it has been announced that APK version 22.00.0 is now available.

As usual, with the addition of Whatsapp to Meta, updates are happening more regularly

As it happened with previous versions, the 22.00.0 has corrected errors from the previous version and, in addition, it incorporates a novelty that seeks to improve the user experience.

WhatsApp Plus allows its users a series of functions that allow them to personalize more strictly privacy and security issues, as well as unlock some of the application’s own functions, such as photos scheduled for a single view. In this version it is already possible to retain all the content to view it as many times as you want, which is why many users opt for this type of app.

First of all, it is necessary to remember that we are dealing with an AKP of the original platform and to obtain it, it is necessary to resort to web pages such as Install App, iDownload, Update App and Computer Group.

The application, therefore, does not appear in the different electronic stores of our devices, so we will have to be careful when downloading these features, since our mobile device and with it all the information it stores, could be the target of malware, a type of software with harmful intentions.