In recent days, the favorite app of infidels released its most recent update, it is the WhatsApp Plus version 19.30.0 that brings some news for lovers of this famous APK.

Lately, the WhatsApp app mod has surprised its users by constantly releasing new versions, contrary to what it did in years past when versions arrived much less frequently.

This 2022, the APK has made available for download the versions 19.10.0, 19.20.0 and 19.30.0all of them on a par with the updates that the original Meta application has also had.

However, just as updates have been more frequent in WhatsApp Plus, the quality of the new features has also decreased, which is why in versions 19.10.0 and 19.20.0, the new tools have not been what Internet users expected.

Despite the fact that important errors have been corrected in previous updates, versions 19.10.0 and 19.20.0 have not been entirely satisfactory for users of cyber networks.

And version 19.30.0 is no exception to this latest pattern that has characterized WhatsApp Plus in recent times, since the new features it brings are not entirely attractive.

One of the functions that was released in version 19.30.0 of the WhatsApp APK is the FAQ section (FAQ), which although quite useful, is not what was expected to be found in the new update. Although yes, it is much better than the original app.

In addition to this, the other novelty offered by version 19.30.0 of the mod is having added some tweaks to the conversations screenwhich undoubtedly makes the interface more customizable.

Apart from the two tools mentioned, as in the other versions, this new update corrects the errors that the previous ones missed, so it will surely make a difference in the use of the APK.