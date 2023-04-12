More and more instant messaging applications are taking the space of other applications that we have on our cell phones, since their various functions and tools mean that they are no longer just messaging platforms, and it is under this framework that in this note we will tell you how activate the “offline” mode in WhatsApp Plus.

As we mentioned before, real-time messaging apps have known which features to incorporate to make us spend hours glued to the screen of the cell phone, computer or tablet.

However, to be honest, many times even though we are messaging someone, there are people we don’t want to respond to, although we don’t want to be rude either, so, thinking about it, the APK WhatsApp Plus integrated a tool to prevent us from going through this embarrassing situation.

Thus, the famous mod of the Meta messaging app has an “offline” mode, which allows you to be online chatting with whoever you want, but without letting other contacts know that you are using the platform.

Activate the “offline” mode in WhatsApp

If there is something that has made WhatsApp Plus famous, it is the fact that as it is a modified app, its developers have been able to add various tools and functions that go beyond what WhatsApp currently has.

One of these functionalities that have come to solve our lives is the “offline” mode, which makes it possible to be connected, but without the rest of your contacts knowing it.

To activate the “offline” mode just follow the steps below:

First, open the WhatsApp Plus app on your cell phone.

After that, click on the three-point icon that appears at the top right of the screen.

Subsequently, in the menu select “Plus configuration”.

After the above, click on “Privacy and security”.

In this part, choose “Contacts”.

After this, tap on “Hide typing…”, and “Hide recording audio…”, and then click OK to the changes.

Finally, proceed to deactivate the “Online”, which you will do by accessing “Plus configuration”, “Privacy and security”, where you must look for said option and that’s it! You activated the “offline” mode.