The world of apps is being invaded by APKs, since their extra features attract thousands of Internet users. And one of the most popular mod is WhatsApp Plus Redand here we will tell you how to install the newest version of July 2022 on your smartphone.

Although it is common knowledge that downloading and installing modified electronic applications can be dangerous for mobile devices, their advantages in relation to the original platforms have caused their downloads to skyrocket.

And such is the case of WhatsApp Plus Red which, making it clear, it is nothing more than the red WhatsApp Plus APKthat is, the red color of this app is configured from the Settings section of this mod.

Bearing this in mind, to install the version 21.10.0 of WhatsApp Plus Redfirst of all, you must download the modified app to your smartphone, for this, first of all, you will have to uninstall the app from Goal. In order for your cell phone to be 100% free of the original application, the ideal is to uninstall it from the virtual store of your smartphone’s operating system, where you will look for the WhatsApp app and proceed to uninstall it.

Once that is done, you will proceed to look for a web page from where you will download the 21.10.0 update of WhatsApp Plus Red, because since it is a mod you cannot download it from the official digital stores. Our recommendation is to do it from Computer Group, Unlimited APK and Bad Lifeany of these sites offers a safe download without viruses.

Subsequently, proceed to download the mod version 21.10.0. Once you’ve downloaded the most recent WhatsApp Plus Red APK for this month of July, you’ll let your smartphone install the mod and that’s it! All you have to do is go to the app and register your account with your cell phone number.

However, the best thing will always be that you do not have modified apps installed or downloaded, which includes WhatsApp Plus Red and all the APKs of the Meta app, since these are applications that do not have the permissions to guarantee the protection of your personal information.