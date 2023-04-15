WhatsApp is undoubtedly the most popular instant messaging application in the world, and although it has several functions to improve the privacy of chats and facilitate communication between users, there are those who prefer to use third-party applications to have access to even more tools and customizable functions.

Given this, a new unofficial version of the application called WhatsApp Plus Redwhich offers additional privacy options that official WhatsApp does not have.

However, it is important to note that Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, has threatened to remove accounts that use unofficial apps.

If you decide to download WhatsApp Plus Red, it is necessary to make a backup copy of the chats before proceeding with the installation.

To do this, go to your phone’s internal storage, open the “Android” file, then “media”, and delete the “com.whatsapp” folder. Subsequently, uninstall the official WhatsApp application.

Then, download the latest version of Alex Mods WhatsApp Plus Red APK (17.20) and install it on your Android device by enabling the option to install from unknown sources.

Once installed, enter your phone number and the verification code that will arrive via SMS.

Finally, to customize the app, go to Settings Plus in Settings, select the Themes option, download the red color theme and apply it. Thus, you will be able to enjoy the additional privacy features of WhatsApp Plus Red without losing your chats or files.

Remember that if you use unofficial applications, Meta could delete your WhatsApp account. So carefully consider the risks before deciding to use these types of tools.

Although using a WhatsApp APK can offer some advantages, it is important to note that it can also be a risky option.

By downloading and installing a WhatsApp APK, users can access features not available in the official version, which may appeal to some.

Among the possible advantages of using a WhatsApp APK are:

Personalization: Some WhatsApp APKs offer customization options that are not available in the official version, such as custom themes or the ability to change the font style. Increased privacy: Some modified versions of WhatsApp allow users to hide their online status or last connection, which may appeal to those who want to maintain more privacy. Additional features: Some WhatsApp APKs offer additional features, such as the ability to send larger files or lock chats with a password.

However, it is important to note that using a WhatsApp APK can have risks, such as the possibility of installing malware on the device or the loss of important data, such as chats and media files.

Also, as mentioned above, Meta has announced that it will remove the accounts of those who use unofficial versions of WhatsApp. Therefore, it is important to carefully weigh the risks and benefits before opting for a WhatsApp APK.