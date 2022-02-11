2022 surprised us with the new WhatsApp Plus update 19.00.00which, in addition to correcting the errors of previous updates, brings two great new features.

Although it is an unofficial app, which has led to the original Meta application beginning to definitively suspend the accounts of people who use the most famous APK of WhatsApp, the extra tools that the latter has implemented have made that millions decide to download it.

In previous notes we talked about the new function that allows you to see as many times as you want the photos and videos that are enabled to be seen only once; one of the most recent implementations of WhatsApp.

Well, in addition to this novelty, the WhatsApp Plus APK 19.00.00 allows you to enable “always online” optionwhich is used so that your contacts do not know when your last connection was, since when they open your chat they will see the “Online”.

In addition to these two functions that, without a doubt, improve the experience of using the instant messaging platform, the new version of the “pirate” Meta app has also eliminated the errors of the other versions.

Likewise, the most recent update preserves all the tools that, at the time, made WhatsApp Plus so popular, such as modifying the last connection or selecting which of your contacts can access said information.

There is also the possibility of put a password on certain conversationswhich makes it possible for some chats to disappear as if by “magic” from the eyes of people who do not have the PIN.

However, like the previous updates, the APK 19.00.00 of the “Plus” version of WhatsApp can only be downloaded from unofficial web portals, since it is not found in the electronic stores of the different operating systems, so we recommend that you take a look at previous notes to find out which are the pages where you can safely download the app to your cell phone without the risk of malware.