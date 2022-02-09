One of the most recent innovations that the WhatsApp app integrated to provide greater security and privacy to its users are the photos and videos that disappear after a while, so it is really useful that with whatsapp plus You can see these files as many times as you want.

Known as the most popular APK of the official Meta application among Internet users, WhatsApp Plus has multiple additional functions to the first one, which has made many choose this instead of the original.

It is well known that, with each update, WhatsApp seeks to improve the privacy of its usersthat is why it has integrated the option to send photos and videos that are only available for a certain time or those that are seen only once.

But just as the instant messaging app is constantly updating, the “pirate” version of it also follows in its footsteps, violating the tools of the first

Such is the case of what happens with the new function, since WhatsApp Plus allows you to see the videos and photos that are sent to you as many times as you wantregardless of the timer activated by the other person.

How is it done?

If you already have the “Plus” version of WhatsApp installed, you will have to enter the Settings option, located in the three dots in the upper corner.

After that, you will click on the option with the legend WhatsApp Plus Settings and you will go to Privacy and Security.

and you will go to Privacy and Security. Various options will be shown to you on the screen, and you will look for the one that says “Anti Sight Once”, and you will enable it and that’s it! You will be able to enjoy the files as many times as you like without worrying about them disappearing.

WhatsApp Plus also offers other functions that violate the security and privacy systems provided by the original, such as receiving notifications when each of the contacts opens the application.

In addition, it also allows modify the time of the last time or decide for whom said information will be visible. In case you are interested, it allows you to place a password in certain chats, thereby making the conversations invisible to the eyes of strangers.