The popularity of whatsapp plus grows more and more among Internet users, which is why in this note we will tell you how to register your number once you have downloaded the version 19.30.0 from the mod of the original app Goal.

Recently, the most famous APK of WhatsApp made available to Internet users the update 19.30.0, which comes after the previous versions. 19.20.0 and 19.10.0 that the “pirate” app released during the first months of this 2022.

People who want to enjoy the benefits offered by WhatsApp Plus version 19.30.0, will first have to uninstall whatsapp of your cell phone, since otherwise the mod will not be able to run correctly.

Read more: WhatsApp Plus: How to install the new APK version 19.30.0 on Android?

Now, despite the fact that the instant messaging platform can be uninstalled from smartphone applications, it is best to do it directly from the virtual app store, since there is a risk that files from the original app will remain on the mobile device.

After having made sure that there are no traces of WhatsApp on the cell phone, the APK will be downloaded, for which it is best to do it from secure websites (Unlimited APK, AndroForever and Malavida), in order to avoid downloading malware.

Subsequently, WhatsApp Plus will be installed, and then you will have to open the electronic application, where, as is done to register the WhatsApp account for the first time using cell phone number, you will have to provide the digits and wait for the app to send the code and that’s it! The account will be registered in the “pirated” version of the Meta app.

Before downloading WhatsApp Plus, you must be 100% aware that, as it is just another WhatsApp mod, there is a risk that the original company will end up permanently suspend account from the person who has the APK installed.

This is because, as Meta has pointed out, APKs they do not have security filtersnor the terms and conditions that keep user data confidential.