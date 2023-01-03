The whatsapp plus app It has not stopped growing in terms of the number of users despite the fact that it is only an APK, since its multiple functions make it go one step further than the original application of GoalHence, below we will tell you how you can hide the “online” when you are connected.

The fame that WhatsApp Plus has acquired in recent times has led the team behind the whatsapp app You have to implement some of the functions that have been available in the APK for a long time.

Among the many tools that WhatsApp Plus has, the possibility of hide the “online” when you are using the instant messaging platform and you do not want anyone to find out about it, it is for this reason that below we will tell you what steps to follow to activate this functionality.

How to hide the “online” in WhatsApp Plus

Despite the fact that WhatsApp was born from the idea that people could communicate with each other in real time, the truth is that on many occasions we only want to message with certain people, which is why it can be a disadvantage that the electronic application have a mechanism with which the contact with whom we do not want to talk at that time knows that we are connected.

However, fortunately for some time the WhatsApp Plus app made available to its users a function that allows you to hide the annoying “online”in order to further preserve the privacy of the person when they have the messaging app open.

To hide the “online” in WhatsApp Plus just follow these steps:

Open the WhatsApp Plus app on your cell phone

After that, click on the settings menu, which you can find in the three horizontal stripes that are in the upper right part of the mod screen

Subsequently, you must choose the option “Plus Setting” or “Plus Configuration”

Then, click on Privacy And Security, section where you can find all the settings that have to do with the privacy of your account

Once inside, activate the “Free last seen” option, which will freeze the time of your last connection, but at the same time it will also hide the “online” status every time your contacts open the conversation they have with you

Finally, you will have to restart the APK of WhatsApp Plus, because only after doing so will the adjustment you have made take effect.

Now yes, once the above is done you will be hiding your “online” from all your contacts, regardless of whether they have downloaded and installed the original WhatsApp app or any other unofficial mod.