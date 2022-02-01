The extra features it gives whatsapp plus compared to the app of WhatsApp official has been one of the reasons why this APK has become so popular among Internet users. Among these tools is the possibility of having two accounts without any of your contacts noticing.

In previous notes we have already talked about the multiple advantages offered by the “Plus” version of the application of Goalsuch as the ability to hide the “online” or modify the time of the last connection, as well as select which of your contacts will be able to see when was the last time you opened the instant messaging platform.

Another great feature of WhatsApp Plus is the ability to use two accounts at the same time and go completely unnoticed by your scheduled contacts.

To be able to use two accounts of the “pirated” version of WhatsApp, all you need to do is download an extra app that will help you make it possible. Also, you should keep in mind that this trick will only work on cell phones that are not of the brand Samsung, Xiaomi or Huawei.

The first step is to enter the google play and search for the app Parallel Space, later you will have to download it. Once downloaded, you must open the application, within it you will have to choose the app you want to clonein this case WhatsApp Plus, immediately afterwards a new WhatsApp Plus will be created within the platform.

After that, you must press the “Plus” version icon for two seconds, and after that click the option to create shortcut. After this, you must go to the main screen of the cell phone and you will notice that you already have two WhatsApp Plus apps in case you have or handle two different numbers.

Each of these two platforms will work completely independently of each otherso you can chat in the same way in each of them.

Now, keep in mind that WhatsApp has taken on the task of definitively suspending the accounts of users who use WhatsApp Plus, so you could lose your accounts.