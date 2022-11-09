Although the whatsapp app It is the most used instant messaging platform at an international level, the truth is that it still has certain deficiencies in terms of functions, so there are not a few who choose to have alternatives to the Meta application on their smartphones, such as WhatsApp Plus, and in this note we will tell you how to download the FREE APK in November 2022.

It was only in the middle of this year when, after the detection of viruses in one of the most famous WhatsApp mods, the team behind the “Plus” versionmade the decision to stop supporting it and to enable new versions.

However, a new developer appeared on the scene and it is thanks to him that today we have new updates to whatsapp plusas the most recent available this month of November 2022.

Now, it is possible to download and install on cell phones the WhatsApp Plus version V22.00 and then we will tell you what you have to do to download this APK completely free on your mobile device.

WhatsApp Plus: How to download the APK for FREE in November 2022

In the first place, you must bear in mind that WhatsApp Plus, as it has been from the beginning, is a completely free instant messaging platform, so today, as before, you do not have to pay anything to have it on your smartphone.

However, on the download path there may be certain obstacles that end up causing you not to download or install the most popular WhatsApp mod correctly and that is why this note is here.

First of all, before downloading WhatsApp Plus version V22.00 you must make sure that uninstall original app from your cell phone. To achieve this goal, it is best to go directly to the app store and proceed with the uninstall from that platform instead of doing it directly from the device, since if you do it directly, the APK may not run properly.

Once the Meta app is uninstalled, you will have to look for a reliable download portal, since being a mod risks downloading, at the same time, malware that damages the performance of your smartphone. We recommend you Mala Vida, APKlimited, Computer Group and AndroForever.

After deciding on which secure page you will download the V22.00 update for WhatsApp Plus, proceed to download it and allow your phone to install it. Then, follow the same steps that you followed when you signed up with your mobile number for the first time in WhatsApp and you’re done!