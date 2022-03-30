In the first days of this month of March 2022, WhatsApp Plus released its version 19.30.0 for Android devices; It is the newest update of the APK of the original app of Goal.

Despite the fact that, in the past, the WhatsApp mod was not exactly characterized by being constant in its updates, compared to the agility with which Meta makes the instant messaging platform available, in recent times the “plus” version ” of the app has improved a lot in this aspect.

In this year, WhatsApp uploaded the versions 19.10.0, 19.20.0 and, the most recent, 19.30.0What’s new in the latest update? We are sorry to inform you that if you are expecting great features, this one, like the previous ones, does not bring them.

However, this does not mean that the new section of frequently asked questions (FAQ), since it is quite useful for APK users, in addition to adding many features compared to the original Meta version.

In addition to this, version 19.30.0 of the WhatsApp mod has added new adjustments to the chat screenwhich will help Internet users to improve the configurations and, therefore, a greater customization of the platform.

In addition to this, as usual, the recent update, available from March 3 of the current yearbrings bug fixes from previous versions, which undoubtedly improves the experience of using the electronic application.

Download WhatsApp Plus on Android

It should be remembered that, a requirement to be able to download and install WhatsApp Plus on your smartphone, you must uninstall the original Meta app, because if you don’t, the mod won’t be able to run correctly.

This situation will expose you to virus unwanted, so the most advisable thing is to only go to secure web portals, since you will not be able to find this app in the official virtual stores of the different operating systems.

After locating a safe web portal to download, you will have to go to the official Android electronic store, that is, the Google Play Storesearch for WhatsApp and press the uninstall option, and with this you can proceed to download and install the APKs.