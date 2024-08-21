Home World

Press Split

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to communicate with each other using usernames without revealing their phone number.

Since 2023, WhatsApp has been developing a feature that allows users to connect with others via a username instead of sharing their phone number as before. This innovation could offer users a higher level of privacy, as they no longer have to share their phone number to communicate with others. In addition, the platform “blocked chats on WhatsApp” introduced to lock calls with code or Face ID.

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to communicate with each other via usernames without revealing their phone number. © WABetainfo

Additional security through PIN protection

In order to further increase user security, WhatsApp is also planning to introduce a PIN function for user names. This PIN, which must contain at least four digits, represents an additional security measure. This PIN is particularly useful for people with whom there has been no previous contact, and offers an additional hurdle to prevent unwanted contact. The Screenshot blocking for profile photos on WhatsApp.

The PIN is required when a new contact wants to send a message using the user name. Only after entering the correct PIN is it possible to start communication. This could be particularly useful in situations where privacy needs to be maintained.

WhatsApp for chatting: Over two billion users worldwide use the instant messaging service © Imago Images

Flexibility for users

However, WhatsApp is keen to ensure that the use of this function remains optional. Users can decide for themselves whether they want to activate the PIN function or not. The PIN will not be required in existing chats, so communication there will remain unchanged.

Another benefit of this feature is the control users have over their connections. By choosing an easily shareable PIN, they can decide who can contact them using their username.

Outlook on the rollout

Although this innovation sounds promising, it remains to be seen when WhatsApp will actually introduce it. Previous experience with other functions, such as the iPad app or the Transcription of voice messagesshow that WhatsApp can often take longer to actually implement than originally expected. Nevertheless, the introduction of usernames and PINs could be an important step towards improved privacy and security for users.