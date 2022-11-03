Home page World

Of: Markus Merz

Split

Whatsapp users keep complaining about the chaos that too many groups cause in Messenger. Now the chat program should be much clearer. With an almost revolutionary change.

Whatsapp has recently been working more on making the Messenger app better. especially major security vulnerabilities recently ensured that regular updates were necessary.

Whatsapp now wants to roll out a new function worldwide that should make it possible to make your own chaos around a wide variety of groups much clearer. A new function was recently rolled out that allows users to completely hide their own online status. Even if you are online yourself.

Whatsapp wants to radically change groups

So now the Whatsapp groups, which are increasingly causing chaos in many cell phones. The more groups you are in, the more it becomes confusing. This is exactly where WhatsApp comes in.

The messenger service, which belongs to Mark Zuckerberg’s meta group, has announced that it will roll out a so-called community function in the coming months. What does that mean?

Organize whatsapp groups into communities

In the future it should be possible to create your own communities in Whatsapp and thus organize several group chats within a group of people. If you are represented in several groups with mum, dad or your partner, these should be able to be collected in a community in the future. Names for this can be assigned selbsr. For example “school”, “sports club” or “work”.

The Whatsapp communities get their own tab in Messenger. At the top of the screen on Android devices, at the bottom of the screen on Apple devices.

Whatsapp launches more new features

On the start page of a community you can see the associated chat groups as well as announcements that are addressed to all members of the community.

In addition to the new community function, Whatsapp is now starting with these other new functions:

Polls can now be started within chats.

Video calls are possible with up to 32 people.

Groups can contain up to 1024 participants.

Files sent can now be up to 2 gigabytes in size.

Group admins can delete individual messages in group chat.

Recent updates at Whatsapp had made it possible, among other things, to invite people to a Whatsapp call via a link. Or create your own avatars, similar to Instagram or Facebook.