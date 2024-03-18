Home page World

From: Julia Stanton

WhatsApp is crazy: All photos received via the messaging service are saved twice on iPhones worldwide.

Munich — iPhone owners who use WhatsApp probably have a pretty full picture gallery at the moment. The messaging service is currently experiencing a disruption that is causing images received via WhatsApp to be saved twice. The bug affects WhatsApp users who allow the messaging service to automatically save images.

In the official Apple help forum, more than 12,000 iPhone users discussed the problem on their cell phones: “On my iPhone, WhatsApp is set so that photos that I receive are automatically saved to Photos. A few days ago my gallery started saving every photo twice,” writes one user there. “I have the same problem, what can I do?” asks another user.

Annoying WhatsApp disruption has consequences for storage capacity

The disruption is annoying and can also have consequences for the mobile phone: double storage takes up a lot of storage space. A possible consequence would therefore be, for example, that The iPhone's memory becomes so full that no more images or apps can be downloaded and other functions may be affected. The iCloud storage could also be charged.

Since the glitch affects iPhones, some users already suspected that the latest version of Apple's mobile operating system, iOS 17.4, could be responsible. The new system was launched worldwide on March 5th and has some new features. However, the suspicion could not be confirmed. Users who had not yet downloaded the new system were also affected by the disruption

Fix annoying WhatsApp error: Meta speaker advises updating the app

In fact, the problem lies with WhatsApp itself. Meta has now confirmed this. However, the company also has a solution: A company spokesman advised users to download the latest version of the app. That would fix the problem.

A second option would be to set Whatsapp so that images are no longer automatically saved in the gallery. Users have the option to turn off this function in the WhatsApp settings.

Fix WhatsApp problem: Adjust app settings

In WhatsApp, tap Settings and then tap Chats. There you then have the option to deactivate the “Save to Recordings” function

Fix WhatsApp problem: update app

WhatsApp can be easily updated in the Apple Playstore. To do this, you need to search for “WhatsApp” in the store search bar and then click on “update”.

