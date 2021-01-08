WhatsApp messenger developers have updated Terms of use – a clause on the transfer of personal data to Facebook has appeared in it.

The revised text says that WhatsApp, being part of Facebook, will share with the entire “family of applications” of the corporation the necessary information about the user to analyze his habits and tastes.

Representatives of the messenger explained the innovation by the desire to improve services for the selection of personalized advertising, taking into account the user’s requests, and to provide him with the most suitable content and personal services.

The developers believe that the mutual integration of social networks will expand the range of opportunities for users.

The Facebook corporation also includes Instagram and Facebook Messenger. Among the information that the developers collect will be geolocation, installation and removal of programs from the “family” on smartphones and activity in social networks.