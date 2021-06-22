One of the most requested features in recent years for WhatsApp is support for more devices. The works have been carried out, but it still cannot be used by everyone, being still in internal tests in the service.

With this new feature about to be released, there is now more information. Using WhatsApp on more than 1 device is, for now, impossible. The only alternative that exists is to have the desktop version or the app on the PC, but with the messages always being forwarded by the smartphone. This must be connected and preferably on the same network.

+ WhatsApp will allow you to store conversations forever

WhatsApp has developed the necessary tools to overcome this limitation and is close to being released. Now, the well-known website WABetaInfo has revealed more information, showing what limitations will exist.

First, and this data was already known, only 4 additional devices can be used. At the same time, the original smartphone will not need to be connected to the Internet for WhatsApp to work with these new devices.

This isolation from the Internet cannot be permanent, it will have a maximum limit of 2 months. In new customers, it will be possible to answer or make calls, in the same way used today. It was also clear that quality and performance could be affected.

Interestingly, this new feature looks like it can only be used on the desktop or in the browser, and cannot be activated on another smartphone or tablet.

