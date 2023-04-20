Whatsapp you will certainly know it, it is one of the most famous and widespread messaging apps ever, appreciated by millions of users and competing only with Telegram. As you well know by now, the stickers have arrived for some time and have conquered the users, but today we want to tell you about a very interesting update relating to iOS devices!

WhatsApp is updated for iOS devices

If you are an Apple user and you use WhatsApp assiduously, then you will surely have sent some stickers to friends and relatives to joke together and make the conversation more dynamic. Well, know that now create one personalized sticker made easy!

In fact, with version 23.7.82 the sticker tool becomes more effective, allowing you to crop an image from the Apple Photos app. So, are you curious to find out how to turn your photo into a sticker in just a few clicks? Here’s how:

Open the Photos app Choose the image and long tap on what you want to become a sticker Among the various items, click on Copy Go to WhatsApp, go to the chat of the person you want to send the sticker to Press and hold on the text box and click Paste

That’s it, in just a few clicks you have cut out the desired subject and sent it as a sticker to your best friend! In short, an interesting novelty that we certainly can’t wait to exploit extensively!