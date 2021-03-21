To facilitate the use of phone conversations in WhatsApp, the company provided its users with a set of tips and tricks that they can use to organize conversations on Android and iPhone phones.

According to Sputnik, Catherine Harnett, Director of Public Policy at WhatsApp, said: “Because we spend a long time on the Internet, we must have more protection, whether for personal calls or messages, through complete encryption,” stressing that no one else can read the messages. And, not even WhatsApp, it has provided a set of settings that help control the privacy of accounts, according to the British Express newspaper.

Free up memory space

Users can take advantage of the “storage management” function to review and delete items over 5 MB in size, and check individual chats to see how much storage capacity they use. All unwanted conversations can be archived, wiped and deleted quickly through the chats section in the application settings.

Memory protection

You can disable the automatic saving of photos and videos in the camera roll that fills up the phone memory, by deactivating the “Save to Camera Roll” switch in the Chats section of the application settings.

Data protection

The data used by the application can be reduced by customizing the automatic download settings, which allows controlling the time of downloading files and media, by adjusting the «storage and data» in the settings, then choosing whether images, audio, video and documents can be downloaded automatically using the Wi-Fi network and data.

Exit groups

The user can exit the groups he does not want or archive them, by opening “group chat”, clicking on the group topic and scrolling down to see the option “Exit the group” or “mute the sound”.

Hide messages

You can use the “Hide Messages” feature, which will make any new messages in the chats disappear after 7 days, by opening the chat and clicking on the name of the “contact” and scrolling down to see the “Hide messages” option, then choosing “Turn on”.

Privacy Update

By updating privacy, you can control who can see read notifications, last appearance, profile picture, and account-specific message. These settings can be updated by clicking on “Privacy” and changing these settings for them to see “Everyone” or “Contacts Only, or no one at all.

Blocking users

You can block any unwanted person on the application, by going to the privacy settings, clicking on “Block” and then adding “Contacts”, or the anonymous number that you want to block.

Two-step verification

The “two-step verification” feature is an optional feature that adds more security to the WhatsApp account. It can be activated by opening the settings, clicking on the account, and “two-step verification”, then click on “enable”.