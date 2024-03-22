Whatsapp Let's not even waste too much time introducing it. Social media is now probably the most widespread in the world regarding instant messaging. It must be said that over time the functions implemented have become more and more interesting, and today we have yet another proof for you than what was just stated!

WhatsApp, now you can pin more messages!

Recently in some public betas of the app, the possibility of pinning more than one message in chat appeared. Since yesterday evening, the official confirmation has finally arrived that the function has been enabled also in the public version of the well-known app. Specifically, you will be able to pin up to 3 messages in a chat (both private and group). It is certainly an achievement, but a minor achievement considering that the message limit set is really low compared to other competitors such as Telegram.

As for the process, nothing has changed. It will be enough for you press and hold on the desired message, and then press on “fix”. You can then also adjust the duration of the action which varies from 24 hours to 30 days if necessary. In short, if you also want to try the new features, all you have to do is update the app to the latest current versions!