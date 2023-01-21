Whatsapp is the well-known messaging service that we had already told you about here. The features it boasts are many and it is constantly updated in case they are not enough for you. In any case, today we want to bring you some interesting news that sees the service emulating a well-known feature already present on the rival Telegram. If you are curious, stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

WhatsApp now you can chat with yourself!

Yes, you read correctly: WhatsApp will now allow you to write with yourself. It’s not a useless feature as you might think but rather a huge step forward for the app and I’ll explain why right away: imagine having to write something down, forward some messages or insert some images on the fly. Here you have one personal space dedicated right in front of you!

The advice is not to underestimate this feature because as Telegram users know it can become really interesting by learning about it. It remains to be established when it will arrive and even here we can only tell you to keep an eye on the update section of your store, it’s a matter of time and obviously we will keep you informed about the story and also about the next news that WhatApp could implement to make its users happy . Only for the moment, therefore, we just have to give you an appointment for the next article, renewing our constant commitment to guaranteeing you the best news available on the net and beyond!