WhatsApp now works, like Facebook and Instagram. Problems solved and the down, which lasted about 7 hours, is behind us. Mark Zuckerberg’s galaxy went haywire for about 7 hours, starting at 5.40 pm Italian on Monday 4 October, and gradually re-ignited starting at 1 am today, Tuesday 5 October. “Sorry for the interruption – I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about,” Zuckerberg said in a message.

What happened? The freezing of the messaging app and social media was caused by changes in the configuration of the routers that handle the network traffic between the various data centers. “This disruption in network traffic has had a cascading effect on how our data centers communicate and have blocked our services,” summed up Facebook’s vice president of infrastructure Santosh Janardhan in a post. The solution of the problems, as demonstrated by the duration of the blackout, was particularly complex. The US media highlighted that Facebook had to send a team of technicians and specialists to the data centers in Santa Clara, California, to intervene directly on the servers, given the limited use of remote operations.