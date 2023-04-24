Whatsapp we don’t even waste time introducing it to you. It is one of the most used social networks in the world that allows millions of users to be able to communicate with each other completely free of charge. Today we are here to tell you aboutyet another novelty of the site, after for example the ability to chat with yourself. If you are curious, stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

WhatsApp, temporary messages that can be saved!

What’s cooking on WhatsApp? The title itself might give you some clues. An official press release from the company made us part of a very interesting news. Do you remember the ephemeral messages we told you about here? Well, now you can save them but on one condition that in our opinion is more than sensible: the second user of the chat must agree!

More specifically, every time you want to save a message, the second user you will receive a notification where you will have to confirm or reject theat your request. Here is the official press release:

“If you decide that your message shouldn’t be kept by others, your decision will be final, so it will be deleted when the timer expires without anyone being able to keep it. This way, you will have the final say on the protection of messages sent by you.”