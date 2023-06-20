“Now you can automatically mute incoming calls from unknown contacts on WhatsApp for even more privacy and control.” The news was given by the founder of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg on his social platform, confirming what was anticipated in March by WABetaInfo.

HOW DOES IT WORK

Simply by activating the ‘Mute the stranger’ option in the Privacy Settings, if they call from numbers not registered in the contact list, the smartphone will not ring.

“Great for avoiding phone scams”, “you’re a genius” and again “thanks for your work”. These are the enthusiastic comments to say the least on the novelty anticipated by Zuckerberg with some rare exceptions such as whoever wrote to him: “You arrive late, I have removed the ringtone so nobody really bothers me and for years”.