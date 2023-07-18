This feature should be available for users who install le latest versions of WhatsApp for iOS and Android . This is not a beta feature, but it should already be accessible to everyone: if it isn’t, it should arrive shortly. The advice is always to keep WhatsApp updated.

Whatsapp has recently introduced a new feature within the application for iOS and Android that allows users to more easily start chats with unknown people looking for their phone numbers, without saving them in the address book. This feature makes chatting with unknown numbers easier and improves privacy

The new WhatsApp function in detail

The feature allows users to initiate chats with unknown people just by looking up their phone numbers. Users have always encountered some limitations when trying to start a chat with someone on WhatsApp without having saved their contact information first, and had to rely on third-party apps or official click-to-chat APIs, which could be more complicated by use for some users. Now everything will be easier.

WhatsApp will search outside your contacts whenever you enter an unknown phone number. For find out if the feature is available for your WhatsApp account, you need to search for a phone number through the mobile application.

Saving an unknown contact means that they may be able to see your profile photo: looking up the phone number without saving it in your contact list can therefore be considered a additional measure for privacy and definitely marks a significant step forward in improving the user experience with WhatsApp.

