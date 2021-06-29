In the WhatsApp messenger, the function of simultaneous use of one account on several devices will work. This was announced on Monday, June 28, portal WABetainfo…

It is noted that this option is currently available only in the beta version of the application under the number 2.21.14.1. This feature can be used by Android users for now, while later this feature will become publicly available.

So, the main device, after it is connected with another, will not need to remain online in order for WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop to work at the same time. At the same time, in this mode, it will be possible to use five gadgets attached to one account, writes “Gazeta.ru”…

According to the portal, this beta version of the messenger also adds a new privacy feature. The company clarified that the user’s personal communication inside the multi-device function will remain encrypted.

Earlier, on June 23, WABetaInfo noted that the Android version of the WhatsApp messenger will be able to quickly send sticker sets to contacts. It was noted that the feature is in the beta version of the Android application under the number 2.21.13.15.

On June 7, it became known that users of the messenger using the application on Android-devices will be able to enter their account by a “flash call”. A method for automatic verification on a call is under development.