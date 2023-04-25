Messaging platform 0WhatsApp, controlled by tech giant Meta, has launched a new feature that allows users to access their account on four different devices at the same time. WhatsApp says all messages, media and calls travel with a high degree of security with end-to-end encryption on all devices used.

On its blog, WhatsApp stated that it decided to implement the feature after several requests from users and stressed that it will not compromise the security of the platform. “Each linked device connects to WhatsApp independently, maintaining the same level of privacy and security through end-to-end encryption that WhatsApp users have come to expect,” WhatsApp said in a statement.

With the new function, if the main device is inactive for a long time, all others are automatically disconnected. Additionally, devices that have not been used for more than 14 days will also automatically disconnect.

Another improvement, according to WhatsApp, is that it is now possible to “switch between phones without disconnecting and resume the conversation where you left off” in addition to, in the case of small businesses, “more employees can respond to customers directly from their cell phone in the same account of WhatsApp Business”. The update has started rolling out to users worldwide and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

How to link the devices

To use the feature or link any new device to your WhatsApp account, you need to register your smartphone with the instant messaging platform. If you know which of your devices are linked to the messaging app, just go to the settings, click on “Linked devices” and select the devices you want to be or remain linked to WhatsApp.

If you want to remove any linking, click on the device that is in the list of “Linked Devices” and choose the option ‘Disconnect’ or ‘Log Out’.