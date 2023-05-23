WhatsApp has finally announced one of the most anticipated features today. mark zuckerberg mentioned in a post Facebook that users can now modify a message within 15 minutes of sending it. If you wish to do so, you can long press on a message and tap the edit option to alter the message. Edited messages will have an “edited” tag next to the time stamp to mark the change. However, the app will not keep a history of corrections. Other users will not be able to see previous versions of edited messages.

“We’re pleased that you now have more control over your chats, like correcting misspellings or adding more context to a message. For this, within 15 minutes of sending the message, you must long-press on that message and then select the ‘Edit’ option from the menu,” the company said in a blog post.

Until now, users had to delete a message entirely or submit a correction in a separate message. Last year, the chat app increased the time limit for deleting a message from two days (48 hours) to 60 hours.

The competitors of WhatsAppas Telegram and signal, have long offered the ability to edit messages. With iOS 16, Manzana also introduced the ability to edit and unsend messages sent via iMessage. Even Twitter introduced the edit button for paid users last year. While the time limit for modifying a message is not as generous as the 48-hour window for TelegramIt’s still better than nothing.

Via: Tech Crunch

note of editor: I have friends who get really mad when you delete a message, even if you put the correct version of it right under the deletion. I don’t understand their anger but, I hope that with this new option there will be fewer problems… unless now they are angry because you “edited” a message :/