You can now pin up to three important messages in chats. At the time of the feature's launch, users were only allowed to pin one.

Those in charge never look back, and WhatsApp constantly strives to maintain its position most used messaging app in the world.

One of the milestones in this journey was the recent introduction of a new feature that allows users to pin more than one message in conversations and groups. This innovation, announced by Mark Zuckerberg and Will Cathcart, respectively heads of Meta and WhatsApp, allows you to highlight up to three messages at the top of a chat, thus exceeding the previous limit of just one. The update simplifies the management of information within conversations, allowing quick access to notes, addresses or recipes without the strict need to save them in separate files.

Three “is better than uan” You can choose a 24 hour, 7 day or 30 day hold for messages pinned to the top of the chat The introduction of this feature occurred gradually, with a testing period in the beta version of the app before it was made available to all users.

During the testing phases, some users complained that the three message limit was still quite restrictive, suggesting that WhatsApp allow them to set a higher number. See also AKIRA returns to the cinema in Italy to celebrate its 35th birthday However, the option has proven itself particularly useful in large groupswhere communication can become chaotic and there is a need to highlight different information at the same time. WhatsApp has also updated to reflect the new setting of three pinnable messages.

Now you can fix not only text messages, but also images and pollswhich will remain at the top of the chat for 24 hours, 7 days or an entire month. Similar to what happened before, if only one message is pinned, it will appear as the chat banner, while if more are pinned, the banner will show them all with the most recent one at the top of the list when selected.