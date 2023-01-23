Whatsapp needs no introduction, we are talking about the most used messaging app ever and loved by many users, which must stand up to the only real competition from Telegram. And chasing this eternal battle to defeat the competitor, WhatsApp is getting more and more updated. Today we talk about photos in high quality!

WhatsApp, you will be able to send photos in their original quality!

A big problem that has gripped WhatsApp since the dawn of time and that Telegram does not have, is the one related to the quality of the photos. As you may know, the convenience that the well-known messaging app offers in sending photos and more is undoubtedly unequivocal, a pity that after each sending the image quality is significantly reduced making it impossible for the recipient to have a high quality product. definition like the original one.

Without a doubt it is a big nut to crack, after all if I ask my friends for the photos we have taken together I would like to have them in all their splendor, and WhatsApp has finally decided to solve the problem by inserting a function that allows eliminate its compression. Everything was discovered by WABetaInfo within the beta for Android 2.23.2.11, where it is possible to send the images in their original quality!

Specifically, a new icon will be integrated within the header of the editing and drawing tool, with which you can configure the quality of your image. In short, no more grainy or blurry photos. We will of course keep you updated on any additional details released in the future.