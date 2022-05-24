Whatsapp and old smartphones, ‘divorce’ in sight. The messaging application will no longer work on some iPhones from October 2022. According to the website wabetainfo.com, WhatsApp will no longer be usable iOS 10 and iOS 11 after 24 October 2022. This, if confirmed, will mean that in a few months those who use an iPhone 5 or iPhone 5c will no longer be able to send or receive messages. On both models, Apple’s latest mobile operating system is iOs 11.

Supporting the update, iOS 12, are still iPhone 5S, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S, but the iOS version needs to be updated.