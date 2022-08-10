If there is an application that is not lacking in practically any of the mobiles and that is used by almost all the citizens of the planet, that is WhatsApp. The quintessential messaging platform is constantly being updated and now it brings new features that you’re sure to be unaware of and you’ll be interested in knowing so you can apply them when the occasion calls for it. Most of them go through protecting the privacy of users, a subject so demanded.

One of the new options that WhatsApp is testing is blocking screenshots of those contents that are sent to be seen only once. If you are one of those who uses this practice, surely you do not want the content to be captured. Thanks to the next update, Meta will add a new extra layer of protection so that the person you have sent the content to cannot save it on their device through a screenshot.

Another novelty is to hide that you are online at the time you are inside the application. Yes, WhatsApp already gives you the option to go completely unnoticed. For some time now it has been possible to prevent the other person from knowing if you have read the message they have sent you, but the app goes further and now allows you to become a ‘ghost’ and chat without people knowing you are there. As if you were invisible to those you want to be.

These are all the news of WhatsApp



1. You will be able to quietly leave groups. As the company indicates through a press release, people will be able to leave the groups privately without a notification appearing to the rest of the members. Only administrators will be notified of your departure. From WabetaInfo they explained that the administrators will continue to see if any member of the group has left because they should always receive notifications about what happens in their groups.

2. You will be able to choose who can see when you are online. Among the rest of the new features that will soon arrive on WhatsApp, choosing who can see when you are online is another one of them. The next big update to the platform will let you choose who can see if you’re online and who can’t.

3. You will have up to two days to delete a sent message. The company ensures that in its next update it will be allowed to delete a message up to 48 hours after being sent.

