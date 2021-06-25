For a considerable time WhatsApp works in a multi-device function that will allow you to use the popular messaging application on more than one device at the same time and platforms, including iPad, since from the Facebook group they would be developing a special application for the Apple device.

Both companies commented on the new features, which could arrive within two months, will allow the user use WhatsApp without the need to have the phone turned on, of which until now we must be aware.

You can even migrate conversation history between iOS and Android devices or be able to use up to four devices at the same time, with the Voice and Video Call option activated for all of them.

How WhatsApp will change with the multi-device function

Since the launch of its version for browsers, in 2016, WhatsApp can be used both on the cell phone and on another device, as long as it is through its web or desktop version. The only thing necessary is that they are connected to the internet, since it is used as an intermediary for communication and only supports one extra session.

However, it seems that the original idea was more ambitious than it seemed, since the plans that we all had for the use of multi-device WhatsApp could not be.

As advanced by the WABetaInfo site, this multi-device support will be limited only, at least at the beginning, to being a tool that maintains the connection between our phone and WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Desktop and Facebook Portal, without having to have our telephone connected. This means that, unfortunately, it cannot be used on two mobile phones at the same time, regardless of their operating system.

What’s more, to this is added another problem, and is that this new update will come with some limited functions at its launch. WhatsApp can be used up to cfour additional devices independently of the mobile (which can be switched off after the initial link), but nothing else.

Of course, despite the fact that this is somewhat disappointing news for those who were looking forward to the update, it is convenient to know that it is among Facebook’s plans to achieve power use more mobile phones in the future.

At the moment, after years in development, they announced that the official version of the WhatsApp app for iPAD is now ready, so iOS users will be able to use WhatsApp web on this device.

With this advance, iOS users will be able to have open two sessions WhatsApp, both on your iPhone and iPad.

According to the WABetaInfo specialists, who had access to private beta tests of WhatsApp for iOS devices last April, everything seemed to be quite developed.

However, it was not until now that they confirmed that this new version for iPad would be finished, but from WhatsApp they will wait for the aforementioned device function is ready for launch.

With this new feature, the user will also be able to use the account associated with a phone number on multiple devices, regardless of the operating system with which they work.

