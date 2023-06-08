San Francisco (AFP) – The WhatsApp messaging application on Thursday launched a feature that allows a select number of organizations to have broadcast “channels” for their followers.

This launch comes at a time when institutions and organizations are disappointed with the changes in the social network Twitter since it was bought by Elon Musk, which implied the introduction of fees, problems for users and a drastic reduction in content moderation. .

WhatsApp parent company Meta described these channels as “a simple, reliable, and private way to receive news from people and organizations.”

Meta released a video to show the potential of these channels to disseminate information about soccer match results, weather forecasts and traffic updates, and even cooking tips or how-tos on home repairs.

“We believe that the time has finally come to introduce a simple, reliable and private broadcast tool,” said Meta.

🆕🆕🆕🆕 Introducing your new favorite way to stay in the loop ➰ Channels on WhatsApp lets you privately follow the topics you care about. Available now in Colombia 🇨🇴 and Singapore 🇸🇬 Coming soon 🌎 pic.twitter.com/iYgK9FA6Eu — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) June 8, 2023



Meta indicated that private messages will continue to be WhatsApp’s priority, but that its users have been asking for a tool like these channels for years.

The WhatsApp messaging system is known for encrypting messages to protect them from any espionage and has nearly 2 billion users worldwide, according to the company.

This tool was described as a one-way broadcast system that allows account administrators to send texts, photos, videos, and surveys.

Meta chose the World Health Organization (WHO), the NGO Rescue Committee, and the football clubs FC Barcelona and Manchester City as partners for the launch.

This technology giant reported that it plans to gradually expand the channel service over the next few months.