According to information shared by WABetaInfo, Whatsapp is introducing a feature that allows you to share screen when you are on a video call. In this way, the user will see a message asking the application to start recording or broadcasting and, once finished, it will be possible to share the screen.

Share your screen it means that WhatsApp will have access to everything visible on your screen, of course. The request reads as follows: “WhatsApp will have access to all information visible on the screen or played by the device during the recording or casting. This includes information such as passwords, payment details, photos, messages and audio played”.

This means whatsapp it is not able to automatically block sensitive informationtherefore in case of use it is essential to make sure that you do not unintentionally show important data such as passwords and details related to payments such as security codes of your cards and the like.

Screen recording feature is coming via the beta version 2.23.11.19 of WhatsApp for Android. To activate the feature, simply video call someone and tap the new button located in the lower right corner.

Also, WhatsApp may soon let us choose a username to keep the phone number private.